PM Shehbaz arrives in Belarus on two-day visit

Belarus PM Alexander Turchin and officials of Pakistan embassy in Belarus warmly welcomed PM

MINSK (Web Desk) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived here on Thursday for a two-day official visit to Belarus from April 10 to 11, 2025, at the invitation of President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

Belarus Prime Minister Alexander Turchin and officials of Pakistan embassy in Belarus warmly welcomed the prime minister.

PM Shehbaz Sharif was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi.

During his visit, the prime minister will hold talks with President Lukashenko to review progress in areas of mutual interest.

The two sides are also expected to sign several agreements to further strengthen cooperation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit underscores a strong and ongoing partnership between Pakistan and Belarus.