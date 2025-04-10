IHC summons two IGPs to come clean about four missing brothers

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned the inspectors general of police (IGPs) of Islamabad and Punjab on a woman’s plea seeking recovery of her four sons.

Justice Muhammad Asif, while hearing Afghan woman Gull Seema’s petition for recovery of her sons, summoned the Islamabad and Punjab IGPs for April 16 to explain away their stance.

The four brothers had gone missing in January 2024 and since then their mother has been moving from pillar to post to find a clue to their whereabouts.

“We can realise (the gravity of the situation) only if it happens to any of us. You evade responsibility by simply expressing ignorance of any missing person’s whereabouts,” a visibly perturbed judge remarked (while addressing policemen).

He told the policemen present in court that when he was in Balochistan, the same excuses were thrown about and later the missing person appeared in that very province.

“How long this situation will persist. The kin of a missing person goes through untold ordeal. The mother of the four missing brothers comes to court every now and then. I would like to form a joint investigation team (JIT) and let me know who should be part of it,” said the judge.

The petitioner broke into tears during the judge’s remarks.

Her counsel said the four brothers had been missing for more than one year and no one was telling whether they were involved in any anti-state activity.

“Why aren’t those being seen in footage brought forward for investigation? Punjab police personnel can be seen in footage and they have been nominated in the FIR but no action has been taken against them,” argued the lawyer.

The police officials said they called the petitioner for recording her statement.

The petitioner requested the court to summon the defence and interior secretaries but the judge said let’s first call the police chiefs.

The court adjourned the case until April 16.

