Baisakhi festival: Pakistan sets new standards for interfaith diplomacy

It reflects Pakistan’s open-mindedness and its effort to build bridges amidst regional tensions

Thu, 10 Apr 2025 15:56:46 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – In an unprecedented move, Pakistan has issued 6,629 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims, more than double the annual quota, to visit their sacred sites and celebrate the Baisakhi 2025 festival.

This gesture reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to religious freedom by allowing pilgrims to visit holy sites such as Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

The historic decision breaks a five-decade-long barrier of restricted movement and sets new standards for interfaith diplomacy. It reflects Pakistan’s open-mindedness and its effort to build bridges amidst regional tensions.

This move stands in stark contrast to India’s restrictive visa policies, symbolising a victory for people-to-people diplomacy and strengthening the connection between the Sikh community and their spiritual heritage in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s issuance of 3,629 more visas than the initially agreed 3,000 has garnered global praise. It highlights the power of heritage and hospitality to transcend political boundaries.

In a region marred by political tension, Pakistan’s compassionate outreach to Sikhs stands as a beacon of spiritual diplomacy. While India tightens its visa policies, Pakistan’s record-breaking visa issuance not only promotes cultural exchange but also serves as a poignant example of how compassion can reshape regional narratives.

The Sikh diaspora from the UK, Canada, the US, and Australia have acknowledged Pakistan’s gesture as a significant step in spreading the message of peace and fostering cross-cultural integration.

