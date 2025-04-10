PTI wants to obstruct country's development, says Talal Chaudhry

‘When Pakistan's economy starts improving, these people become active’

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 10 Apr 2025 11:10:12 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Sate Minister Talal Chaudhry has alleged that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) has no agenda, but to impede the government’s efforts for making the country prosperous.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the minister said the government will not be blackmailed at the hands of PTI, adding the ‘anarchist’ group did not miss any opportunity to blackmail the state and obstruct its development.

“When Pakistan's economy starts improving, these people become active against it. This group is involved in committing political terrorism by writing letters to the IMF against Pakistan and for its political gains,” the minister alleged.

The party is doing politics of strikes, long marches, and protests just to distract the government from the way to progress, Talal Chaudhry said, adding the PTI cannot blackmail the government.

