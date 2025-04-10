Gandapur plays down rifts in party, vows to settle issues

Pakistan Pakistan Gandapur plays down rifts in party, vows to settle issues

Says KP is self-sufficient in minerals

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 10 Apr 2025 04:36:44 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has said differences in a party is not a big issue, adding every party has rifts, which is a normal practice in a democratic system.

Talking to the media, the KP CM said, “There are differences in every house and party. This is the beauty of democracy. We will manage to resolve issues.

“I think who has given a statement, he or she should come forward to explain the statement. An irrelevant person could not clarify the situation. I don’t think it would be easy for me to satisfy every person.”

Ali Amin Gandapur said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a self-sufficient province in minerals, adding the province's minerals were being used, but in return no money was being taken.

“Propaganda was being made about giving authority to someone else for using the minerals of the province. The rights of the province will not be given to anyone and illegal mining cannot be allowed, the KP CM resolved.

