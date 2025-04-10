Mob burns nine vehicles after biker injured in Karachi accident

Pakistan Pakistan Mob burns nine vehicles after biker injured in Karachi accident

Dumper drivers protest, demand arrest of arsonists

Follow on Published On: Thu, 10 Apr 2025 04:01:28 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - An angry mob set nine vehicles – five dumpers and two water tankers among them - on fire after an accident in which a motorcyclist was injured after being hit by a dumper, Dunya News reported here on Wednesday.

In the accident took place in North Karachi, a dumper hit a motorcyclist and injured him. The dumper driver was caught by the citizens, who tortured him and later handed over to police.

After the incident, police reached the crime scene and fired shells to disperse the angry mob. Police claimed to have arrested several people for burning the vehicles and taking law into their hands.

SSP Central claimed to have controlled the situation. On the other hand, dumper drivers also took to the streets and raised slogans against burning of their dumpers in Sohrab Goth. Traffic flow was disrupted on roads due to protests.

According to West DIG, police have stepped up patrolling and security in the affected areas, main roads and streets, adding those involved in the arson attack would be arrested.

