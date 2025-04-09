CM Maryam shows satisfaction during surprise visit to Services Hospital

The chief minister visited various wards and the emergency department of hospital

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed satisfaction over the arrangements during her surprise visit to Services Hospital on Wednesday.

The chief minister visited various wards and the emergency department of hospital where she inquired about the treatment of patients.

Maryam Nawaz also interacted with the young patient and prayed for his speedy recovery.

“I am leaving Services Hospital quite satisfied. The actions taken at Mayo and Jinnah Hospitals led to significant improvements in the health sector,” Maryam Nawaz said.

The chief minister said that the medicines were available in huge stock in Services Hospital and she didn’t get any complaint during her visit.

“It is my job to remain active in the field for the betterment of my people,” the chief minister said.

She added that the government is providing free medicines in all the public sector hospitals.

The chief minister urged the patients not to give any money to get medicines in the hospitals.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz had made a surprise visit to Jinnah Hospital, where citizens voiced their complaints.

In response, she ordered the immediate suspension of Principal Asghar Naqi and Medical Superintendent Dr Kashif.

During her visit, the CM inspected the hospital’s medicine store and expressed anger over patients being deprived of medicines despite their availability.