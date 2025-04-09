In-focus

SC to hear contempt case against Firdous Ashiq Awan

Pakistan

Awan had made remarks pertaining to former CJ Faez Isa

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court scheduled a contempt of court case hearing against former federal minister Firdous Ashiq Awan.

A five-member larger bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, will take up the case on April 10. The bench also includes Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Shahid Bilal, and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi.

The contempt notice was issued following a press conference held by Mrs Awan in which she had made remarks pertaining to former CJ Qazi Faez Isa. 

Also read: Justice Faez Isa told not to hear cases involving PM by CJP Gulzar Ahmed

