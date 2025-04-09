Mafia actively opposing proposed amendments to Mines and Minerals Act: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, stated on Wednesday that KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur aims to free the minerals sector from the clutches of the mafia.

He said that the mafia was actively opposing the proposed amendments to the Mines and Minerals Act.

In his statement, Saif mentioned that the mafia is trying to sabotage the Chief Minister’s reform agenda. He questioned how they could give provincial powers to the federal government when they did not even acknowledge the federal government.

He emphasised that the CM’s stance was clear that they would not bow down to the mafia.

Saif further explained that the proposed amendments to the Mines and Minerals Act were not a secret matter.

“The aim of these amendments is to strengthen and make the minerals sector more profitable. The opposition's opinion will be sought in the provincial assembly regarding the amendments,” he added.

