Flood hits Upper Chitral, residents evacuated to safety

No loss of life was reported as precautionary evacuations had already been carried out

Published On: Wed, 09 Apr 2025 13:58:57 PKT

CHITRAL (Dunya News) - A high-level flood triggered by melting snow in the Gahat Gol stream of the Morkho area in Upper Chitral prompted the evacuation of local residents to safer locations.

The floodwaters caused significant damage to crops and several connecting roads along the stream.

According to local authorities, no loss of life was reported as precautionary evacuations had already been carried out in anticipation of the flood.

Meanwhile, in the Kaldam Shahingar area of Drosh, severe flooding forced the closure of the Peshawar-Chitral Road to all types of traffic, leaving tourists and travelers stranded on the route. Rescue and relief efforts are currently underway.