Rain with thunderstorms brings pleasant weather to Islamabad

PDMA has forecasted continued rainfall in most districts of Punjab until April 11

Wed, 09 Apr 2025 09:16:01 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Heavy rain with thunderstorms brought relief and cooler weather to Islamabad and various surrounding areas.

The downpour also reached Haripur, where it was particularly heavy, while rain showers were reported in Daultala and nearby areas. In the hill station of Murree, the weather was accompanied by thunderstorms and hail.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has forecasted continued rainfall in most districts of Punjab until April 11.

Additionally, temperatures in Punjab are expected to rise by 4 to 7 degrees Celsius above normal. The weather in various parts of Balochistan is also expected to see rainfall in the coming days.