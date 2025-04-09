President, PM express grief over demise of PPP leader Taj Haider

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 09 Apr 2025 10:37:18 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader and founding member Taj Haider.

In a statement, the president paid tribute to the late Taj Haider for his services to the Pakistan People’s Party and democracy. Late Taj Haider was a valuable asset of the PPP and he was among one of the ideological workers of the party, the president said.

With the death of Taj Haider, the Pakistan People’s Party has lost an important political leader, he remarked.

In a separate message, the prime minister paying tribute to the late Taj Haider, said that with his death, Pakistan had lost a valuable political leader.

The president and the prime minister extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Taj Haider and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

They prayed for the grant of eternal peace to departed soul, and patience and strength for the family to bear the loss with courage.

