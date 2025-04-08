Punjab announces public holiday in Lahore on April 12

The festival is held to celebrate the Urs of the 16th-century Sufi saint

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government has announced a public holiday in Lahore on April 12 in light of the annual Mela Chiraghan.

The festival is held to celebrate the Urs of the 16th-century Sufi saint, Hazrat Shah Hussain.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by the Services and General Administration Department (Welfare Wing). It confirmed the holiday and stated that it applies to the entire Lahore district.

“This public holiday is being observed in connection with the annual Urs of Hazrat Shah Hussain (Mela Chiraghan) and will be effective across all sub-offices located within the Lahore district,” the notification read.

However, the notification also clarified that the holiday would not apply to the Punjab Civil Secretariat, or regional offices.

Mela Chiraghan, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of Lahore’s most celebrated cultural and spiritual events, attracting devotees and visitors.

