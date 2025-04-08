'Anti-state' posts: Shibli Faraz appears before JIT to record statement

JIT questioned Rauf Hassan and Shibli Faraz for more than four hours

Updated On: Tue, 08 Apr 2025 18:37:19 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shibli Faraz has recorded his statement before the Joint Investigation Team regarding 'anti-state' comments on the social media.

The JIT questioned Raoof Hasan and Shibli Faraz for more than four hours about the social media posts.

On the other hand, PTI leaders Arslan Khalid, Aliya Hamza Malik and Hammad Azhar also appeared before the JIT.

A day earlier, a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing “malicious campaigns on social media” to allegedly “create chaos and disorder” in the country summoned the PTI leaders to appear before it on Tuesday.

As part of the investigation, the JIT summoned PTI leaders again on charges of spreading unrest on social media.