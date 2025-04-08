Imran Khan's willingness to hold dialogue should not be misconstrued as deal: Swati

Says, “My leader is more cheerful in jail than he was at Zaman Park”

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati says Imran Khan has always been willing to hold dialogue but it should not be construed as deal.

"We have brought him around the idea of talks in line with party's vision,” he said.

In a fresh video message, Swati said, “Back in 2022, we persuaded the PTI founder to come to the table, and since then, he has kept the door open for dialogue. But let’s not mistake talks for a deal”.

Swati said Imran Khan remained in high spirit even behind bars, adding, “My leader is more cheerful in jail than he was at Zaman Park”.

"No one can cut a deal on his behalf,” said Swati.

He further noted that convincing Khan to engage in talks was not an easy task, but they did it for the sake of nation’s future.

“Dialogue is not a sign of weakness, rather, it shows maturity and statesmanship,” Swati remarked.



