Army, Air Force showcase joint firepower for PMA cadets at Tilla Range

PMA cadets engaged in hands-on combat training exercises to enhance their operational readiness

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 08 Apr 2025 15:20:21 PKT

JHELUM (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force conducted a spectacular joint firepower demonstration at the Tilla Field Firing Range as part of the combat training exercises for cadets of the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA).

The exercise served as a key component of the cadets' tactical and combat preparedness, showcasing operational coordination between ground and air units.

The demonstration featured advanced battlefield strategies, synchronised communication networks, and a display of firepower capabilities. Special Services Group (SSG), Army Aviation, and Air Defence units played a central role in the drills.

Following the live firepower demo, the PMA cadets engaged in hands-on combat training exercises to enhance their operational readiness.

Senior military officials, cadets, and students witnessed the display and lauded the professionalism and precision of the participating forces.

In addition to the Tilla Range exercise, the cadets also visited the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in Pabbi to observe counter-terrorism drills. They later inspected modern weapons and military equipment during a visit to Kharian.