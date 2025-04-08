PTI seeks more time in intra-party poll case from ECP

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar on Tuesday sought more time for arguments from the Election commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the intra-party election case.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, resumed hearing the long-standing case.

Both Barrister Gohar and petitioner Akbar S. Babar appeared before the bench.

When asked by the CEC why arguments were not being presented as scheduled, Barrister Gohar responded that he had submitted details of the Lahore High Court's (LHC) directives and requested more time to prepare his arguments, citing the absence of key documents.

CEC Raja reminded him that while the High Court had restricted the ECP from issuing a verdict, it had not barred the proceedings themselves. He warned Gohar to come fully prepared for the next hearing.

The ECP has now adjourned the hearing until April 22, 2025. Notably, the intra-party election case has been pending since March 2024 and has seen eight hearings so far.

Gohar’s Media Talk

Speaking to the media after the hearing, Barrister Gohar said the intra-party election matter was also being heard in the LHC. He confirmed that the ECP had asked for court case details, which were submitted. He reiterated PTI’s commitment to see the matter resolved and mentioned that audio and video evidence had been provided to the Commission.

Gohar also highlighted that PTI had submitted a request to regain access to party data, which was taken by the FIA.

BNP-M Case Update

Separately, the ECP also heard the intra-party election case of Balochistan National Party (Mengal), but no representative from the party appeared. The hearing was adjourned to April 29.

