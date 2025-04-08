Six of a family drown as vehicle ends up in canal
Pakistan
Rescue official said overloading led to the accident
SWABI (Dunya News) - Six members of a family drowned when the vehicle they were travelling by ended up in canal on Tuesday.
District Emergency Officer Awais Babar said 14 members of a family were travelling by a vehicle, which veered off the road and fell into Gohati canal.
Rescuers saved eight of the passengers while six others – three women and three children - drowned.
The rescue official said overloading led to the accident and an investigation would be launched.