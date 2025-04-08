IHC reserves verdict on admissibility of Bushra Bibi's plea seeking better facilities in jail

Pakistan Pakistan IHC reserves verdict on admissibility of Bushra Bibi's plea seeking better facilities in jail

The hearing was presided over by Justice Inam Amin Minhas of the IHC.

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 08 Apr 2025 11:15:55 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on the admissibility of former first lady Bushra Bibi's petition seeking better facilities in jail.

The hearing was presided over by Justice Inam Amin Minhas of the IHC.

The hearing was conducted with objections from the registrar.

Advocate Zahir Abbas and Muhammad Usman Gul appeared on behalf of Bushra Bibi.

The court inquired whether a decision had been attached with the application submitted to the superintendent of Adiala Jail.

Bushra Bibi's lawyer responded that the jail authorities did not even accept applications directly, and they had sent the petition to jail officials via courier. A courier receipt for the application submitted on April 2 was attached as proof.

Later, the court reserved its decision regarding the admissibility of the petition.

Read more: Bushra Bibi moves IHC for due facilities in Adiala jail