Bushra Bibi moves IHC for 'due facilities' in Adiala Jail

She said she sought due facilities from the authorities but they turned a deaf ear to her request

Updated On: Mon, 07 Apr 2025 12:59:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI’s incarcerated founder Imran Khan, has sought due facilities in Adiala Jail.

In an application to the Islamabad High Court, Bushra Bibi says she sought due facilities from the authorities but the jail superintendent turned a deaf ear to her request.

She pleads that Imran Khan also deserves better facilities by virtue of being a former prime minister. She demands that the court order the jail authorities to provide due facilities to her under prison rules of 1978.

Bushra Bibi, who is facing jail term of seven years for alleged corruption in Al-Qadir Trust case, has made the federal government, the chief commissioner and the jail superintendent respondents in the plea.