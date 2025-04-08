Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 kicks off in Islamabad

Delegations from Saudi Arabia, Finland, the United States, Europe are participating in the forum

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The two-day Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 begins today (Tuesday) at Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad, with the aim of boosting investment in the country’s mineral sector.

Scheduled for April 8 and 9, the forum will bring together prominent international and local stakeholders, including business leaders, investors, and government officials. Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will be signed during the event to explore various business opportunities.

Delegations from Saudi Arabia, Finland, the United States, Europe, and other countries are participating in the forum.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir are also expected to attend. A high-level U.S. delegation, led by Eric Meyer, will also be present at the forum, as foreign delegations continue to arrive in Islamabad.

Notable arrivals include Saudi Gold Refinery Deputy Chairman Faisal Suleiman, and Saudi Development Fund Director of Project Management Abdul Salam Abdullah. Additionally, representatives from the Asian Development Bank, the China Geological Survey, and Finnish company Metso, including its Vice President, are also in Islamabad for the event.