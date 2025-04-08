Dar stresses on tapping mineral resources for economic growth, stability

Pakistan Pakistan Dar stresses on tapping mineral resources for economic growth, stability

Delegations from Saudi Arabia, Finland, the United States, Europe are participating in the forum

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 08 Apr 2025 12:04:38 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said on Tuesday that mineral resources must be utilized for economic stability.

Dar was addressing the opening session of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025.

He stated that Pakistan has large deposits of gold and copper. The country is rich in natural resources. To harness these mineral resources, significant investment is required.

He mentioned that Pakistan is entering a new era of economic growth and international organisations are also acknowledging the fact.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir have also attended the forum. A high-level US delegation, led by Eric Meyer, also attended forum.

Saudi Gold Refinery Deputy Chairman Faisal Suleiman, and Saudi Development Fund Director of Project Management Abdul Salam Abdullah, the Asian Development Bank, the China Geological Survey, and Finnish company Metso also attended the event.

The two-day Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 began at Jinnah Convention Centre here with the aim of boosting investment in the country’s mineral sector.

‘IMMENSE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES’

Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal stated that Balochistan is rich in mineral resources. “There are immense investment opportunities in the mineral sector.”

He mentioned that the participation of foreign investors in the forum was a positive development for Pakistan.

‘GOVT DETERMINED TO UTILIZE MINERAL RESOURCES’

Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervez Malik warmly welcomed the participants of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum. He explained that the purpose of holding the forum – to highlight the opportunities in Pakistan's mineral sector.

“The participation of foreign investors in the forum is a clear indication of the growing confidence in Pakistan's mineral industry,” Malik added.

He said that Pakistan is rich in mineral resources. “Balochistan holds a prominent position in this regard. Mineral resources are also available in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Sindh, while Azad Kashmir has reserves of gold, precious stones, and other minerals.”

The government is determined to fully utilize these resources, the minister continued.

Malik also mentioned that efforts are being made to simplify the laws for investors in Pakistan.