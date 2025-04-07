JUI-F announces Palestine convention on April 10

A protest rally against Israel will be held on April 13 in Karachi

Updated On: Mon, 07 Apr 2025 23:12:56 PKT

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced a national convention on the Palestine issue on April 10, followed by a major protest rally in Karachi against Israel on April 13.

In a video message shared on social media platform X and Facebook, Maulana expressed grave concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, saying, “Palestine is burning, children are in agony, yet the rulers remain silent.”

Urging collective awakening within the Muslim world, he said, “Every member of the Ummah must rise and raise their voice to shake the conscience of our leaders. This is the time to stand firmly with our Palestinian brothers.”

The JUI-F leader announced that the April 10 convention would include representatives from various schools of thought to formulate a unified response strategy, while the April 13 rally in Karachi is expected to be a large-scale demonstration under the banner of “Down with Israel”.

Commenting on Israel’s military actions in Gaza, Fazlur Rehman stated, “What is happening — or has already happened — to the Muslims of Gaza at the hands of Israeli forces will be remembered as a dark stain in the pages of history.”

He accused Israel of violating peace agreements and launching a surprise offensive on Gaza, labeling it an act of cowardice. “This cannot be glorified as an act of bravery. The Holy Quran itself testifies to the cowardice of this nation, which has historically broken agreements, even during the time of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The brutality inflicted on Palestinians defies all human norms. “This is not a human act — it is barbarity. Netanyahu is a war criminal. The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for him, yet no heed is being paid to global law or justice,” he remarked.

Maulana Fazl also criticised Western powers, particularly the United States and Europe, for supporting Zionism under the guise of defending human rights. “These so-called champions of human rights are complicit in the murder of humanity. The Muslim Ummah must exert political pressure on their respective governments,” he said.

