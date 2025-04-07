Govt to address allies' concerns over canal issue: Ishaq Dar

He stresses nothing is more important than Pakistan’s unity and security

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has said the government will resolve objections raised by coalition partners regarding the canal projects and a committee has been formed on the Prime Minister’s directives to look into the matter.

In a statement, Dar acknowledged that a misunderstanding sometimes arises and need to be resolved. He emphasized unity among the coalition partners and noted his close ties with the PPP.

Dar who chairs ECNEC meetings on the Prime Minister’s behalf, stated that when the PPP raised concerns about the canal project, he postponed further proceedings.

He stressed that nothing is more important than Pakistan’s unity and security, which is why the issue was removed from subsequent ECNEC agenda.

He clarified that not a single drop of water from the Indus River would be diverted to Panjab, and any development within Punjab must be based on its own water share, without objections.