Pakistan no more diplomatically isolated: Ishaq Dar

The perception has been dispelled by the government through active diplomacy

Follow on Published On: Thu, 02 Jan 2025 14:35:43 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Thursday that Pakistan's so-called diplomatic isolation has ended while the country's economy is moving towards improvement.

Talking to media here, he said that the perception of Pakistan's isolation on the international stage has been dispelled by the government through active diplomacy at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

Dar stated that nobody can now say that Pakistan is isolated. He attributed this to the country's consistent and successful approach in expanding its diplomatic footprint.

Alluding to the election of Pakistan as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the eighth time, he said Pakistan will fully play its role with the collaboration of other member states.

Dar expressed Pakistan's firm commitment to combat terrorism.

The foreign minister said better trade and economic relations with Afghanistan have been Islamabad’s top priority, and that this will also improve links with the Central Asian countries.

Regarding India, he said it takes two to tango. Pakistan wanted improved relations with Delhi provided “there is goodwill from the Indian side also,” he added.

However, he made it clear that it must be a two-way effort.

The deputy prime minister expressed satisfaction over improvement in economic indicators, noting that inflation has decreased to five percent, while exports and remittances are increasing.

He said that Pakistan, as a nuclear and missile power, will achieve its rightful status in the global community with continued economic progress.