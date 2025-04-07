ECP to hear PTI's intra-party election case tomorrow
Pakistan
The ECP has already issued notices to PTI leaders Barrister Gohar and Raoof Hassan
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed the intra-party case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for hearing tomorrow (Tuesday).
The hearing would be conducted at ECP office tomorrow morning.
According to sources, the chief election commissioner would conduct the hearing.
Moreover, the notice has also been issued to PTI’s disgruntled leader Akbar S. Babar.