ECP to hear PTI's intra-party election case tomorrow

The ECP has already issued notices to PTI leaders Barrister Gohar and Raoof Hassan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed the intra-party case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for hearing tomorrow (Tuesday).

The hearing would be conducted at ECP office tomorrow morning.

According to sources, the chief election commissioner would conduct the hearing.

The ECP has already issued notices to PTI leaders Barrister Gohar and Raoof Hassan.

Moreover, the notice has also been issued to PTI’s disgruntled leader Akbar S. Babar.