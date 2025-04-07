PMD predicts rain in upper parts of country from April 8 to 11

The western winds will enter the upper regions from April 8

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted heatwave in the southern parts of the country and rainfall in the upper regions from April 8 to 11.

According to the report, the western winds will enter the upper regions from April 8, with rainfall expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, and Mansehra during the period from April 8 to 11.

Moreover, the met department predicted intermittent rainfall in Abbottabad, Battagram, Buner, Bajaur, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Areas in the Pothohar region, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, and parts of north east Punjab are also expected to experience rainfall.

The report stated that dust storms are expected in the plains of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh.

The met department has advised citizens in the central and southern regions to take precautionary measures in the hot weather.

The experts recommended people to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during the day.