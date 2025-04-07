Punjab to safeguard farmers' interests at all costs: CM Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has promised support for farmers by making all possible efforts to safeguard their interests.

Chairing a high-level meeting ahead of the wheat harvest season, the chief minister lauded the record wheat production in the province and extended appreciations to Punjab’s farmers.

She said the Punjab government had provided 1,000 tractors free of cost to wheat growers and ensured the free movement of wheat across the province.

The meeting also approved wheat procurement through the private sector, reaffirming continuation of free market and deregulation policies.