LHC shows displeasure over absence of attorney general in Anti-Rape Act case

Pakistan Pakistan LHC shows displeasure over absence of attorney general in Anti-Rape Act case

The court summoned the attorney general to appear in-person on April 14

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 07 Apr 2025 17:53:51 PKT

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) - The Lahore High Court on Monday showed displeasure over the absence of attorney general during the hearing of Anti-Rape Act implementation case.

The court summoned the attorney general to appear in-person on April 14.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Aliya Neelum heard the petition.

The other members of the bench included Justice Farooq Haider and Justice Ali Zia Bajwa.

The case involved the bail petition of accused Salman Tahir.

The petitioner argued that the medical examination of the woman was not conducted under the Anti-Rape Act.

“Is attorney general here in the court,” asked Justice Aliya Neelum during the hearing.

Also Read: LHC acquits rape convict after six years citing insufficient DNA report

The additional attorney general told the court that he is busy in the Supreme Court but the federal government has prepared the report about Anti-Rape Act.

Chief Justice Aliya Neelum remarked that the attorney general's presence was very important in the court today.

Justice Farooq Haider pointed out that the previous hearing’s order clearly stated that the attorney general should appear in the court.

The chief justice further remarked that the previous hearing was adjourned due to the absence of the attorney general.

“This is a serious matter. The attorney general should have informed us about his engagement in the Supreme Court,” Justice Farooq Haider observed.

Justice Farooq Haider remarked that the court is not satisfied with the response.

“The court had to make a decision on the bail application and asked how the medical examination had been conducted,” remarked Justice Farooq Haider.

The court later adjourned the hearing and summoned Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan on April 14.