LHC bench dissolved in detention law case after Justice Ishaq recuses himself

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum will now form a new larger bench to hear the case.

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – The five-member bench of the Lahore High Court, formed to hear petitions against Section 3 of the Detention Law, has been dissolved.

The case was being heard by a five-member larger bench headed by LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum. The bench included Justice Chaudhry Iqbal, Justice Farooq Haider, Justice Amjad Rafiq, and Justice Khalid Ishaq.

During the hearing, Advocate General Punjab Amjad Pervez appeared on behalf of the Punjab government. Justice Farooq Haider informed the court that Justice Khalid Ishaq had already submitted a report under notice 27-A in the case.

After Justice Khalid Ishaq recused himself from hearing the case, the bench was dissolved.

Earlier, Justice Amjad Rafiq, acting as a single bench, had suspended Section 3 of the Detention Law, after which Advocate General Punjab filed an urgent petition requesting early hearing of the case.

Advocate General Amjad Pervez stated that no court in the country had ever suspended the operation of the Detention Law, citing Supreme Court rulings on the matter. Following this, Chief Justice Aalia Neelum had constituted the larger bench, which has now been dissolved due to Justice Khalid Ishaq’s recusal.

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum will now form a new larger bench to hear the case.

