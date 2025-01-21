LHC CJ Aalia Neelum inaugurates Judicial Rest House in Lahore

The project was completed at a cost of Rs3.6 billion

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum inaugurated the Judicial Rest House in Lahore’s Dharampura on Tuesday.

In Lahore, a total of 270 district judiciary judges are serving. Since the inception of Pakistan, there have been no official residences or rest houses available for judges coming from remote areas. However, all other districts in Punjab provide this facility to their subordinate judiciary judges.

Lahore, however, did not have such a facility, causing judges to either stay at the homes of close relatives or rent houses temporarily, which led to severe difficulties and mental stress.

Judges of subordinate judiciary had long been demanding a Judicial Rest House, and this led to a decision to establish one at Dharampura, where the Anti-Terrorism Court used to be located.

These courts were shifted to another place to make room for the rest house.

The administration had set a three-year timeframe to complete the project, but Chief Justice Aalia Neelum ordered its completion in two years instead. The project was fully supervised by District and Session Judge Naseem Ahmed.

The project was completed at a cost of Rs3.6 billion, with 45 family flats and 145 bachelor flats in a 13-story building, all fully equipped.

When Chief Justice Aalia Neelum arrived at the Judicial Rest House for the inauguration, District and Session Judge Naseem Ahmed welcomed her, while a police guard of honour was also presented.

A special briefing was given to her during the event, and Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh and Registrar Abhar Gul were also present along with Advocate General Punjab Khalid Ishaq.

The chief justice, along with other judges, visited various parts of the Judicial Rest House.