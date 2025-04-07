ECO secretary general to pay three-day visit to Pakistan from April 8

Pakistan Pakistan ECO secretary general to pay three-day visit to Pakistan from April 8

During the visit, he will call on Pakistan’s leadership

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 07 Apr 2025 13:42:26 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP): Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Dr. Asad Majeed Khan is scheduled to pay an official visit to Pakistan from April 8-10, 2025.

During the visit, the secretary-general will call on Pakistan’s leadership, including President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and other federal ministers.

In the meetings, the secretary general will present ECO’s initiatives and his reform agenda aimed at revitalizing the Organization and strengthening ECO’s relations with member states as well as Pakistan to expand regional cooperation and development.

Later, Dr. Khan will visit Lahore, where he will join Permanent Representatives of ECO member states for the 294th Meeting of the ECO Council of Permanent Representatives, being held in there from April 12-15, 2025.