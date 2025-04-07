PTI to hold parliamentary party meeting today
Pakistan
PTI would formulate a strategy regarding participation in today’s National Assembly session.
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The parliamentary party meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been convened to be held today (Monday) just before the start of the National Assembly session, Dunya News reported.
According to sources, parliamentary party meeting will be held at the opposition lobby of the Parliament at 3:00pm. PTI leader Zartaj Gul will preside over the meeting.
Sources said that the PTI would formulate a strategy regarding participation in today’s National Assembly session.