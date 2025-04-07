President, PM laud forces for foiling infiltration attempt by terrorists on Pak-Afghan border

In their separate statements, they commended security forces for sending eight Khawarij to the hell.

Updated On: Mon, 07 Apr 2025 08:36:48 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have commended the security forces for thwarting an infiltration attempt at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in North Waziristan.

In their separate statements on Sunday, they appreciated the security forces for sending eight Khawarij to the hell.

President Asif Ali Zardari reaffirmed the resolve of Pakistan's valiant armed forces to defend the country's geographical boundaries. He said that actions against militants will continue until the menace of terrorism is completely eradicated.

He emphasized that the entire nation stands with the security forces in this war against terrorism.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that officers and personnel of Pakistan's armed forces are tirelessly working day and night to thwart any malicious attempts along the country's borders.

