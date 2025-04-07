Pakistan, Russia share common goals for global peace, security: Gilani

Pakistan and Russia have agreed to enhance linkages between their parliaments.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan and Russia have agreed to enhance linkages between their parliaments, including the revival of Parliamentary Friendship Groups to address shared challenges.

The understanding to this effect was reached during a meeting between Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matviyenko on the sidelines of the 150th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Tashkent on Sunday.

Chairman Senate said that Pakistan and Russia share common goals for global peace, security and multipolarity in global affairs.

He said Pakistan’s and Russia’s evolving relationship is rooted in mutual respect and increasingly broad-based cooperation across defense, trade, energy, and multilateral platforms such as the SCO.

