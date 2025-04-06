Eight of family killed in bus-rickshaw collision in Jaranwala

Pakistan Pakistan Eight of family killed in bus-rickshaw collision in Jaranwala

Five others sustained critical injuries in the crash.

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 06 Apr 2025 23:17:19 PKT

JARANWALA (Dunya News) – At least eight members of the same family lost their lives when a speeding passenger bus collided with a loader rickshaw near Adda Landianwala on Jaranwala-Faislabad Road.

According to rescue sources, five others sustained critical injuries in the crash.

Police and emergency teams arrived at the scene shortly after the incident, shifting the deceased and the injured to a nearby hospital.

Authorities fear the death toll may rise due to the critical condition of the injured.

Read also: One killed, seven injured in Rawalpindi road accident

Police officials said the bus was en route from Jaranwala to Kasur and investigations into the incident are underway.