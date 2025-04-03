One killed, seven injured in Rawalpindi road accident
Pakistan
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.
RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – An eight-year-old boy was killed and seven other persons sustained injuries in a road accident in Rawalpindi on Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.
According to details, the accident occurred in the jurisdiction of Chontra Police Station where a rashly derive car hit two motorcycles, killing an eight-year-old boy on the spot and injuring seven persons, including three children.
