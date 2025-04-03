In-focus

One killed, seven injured in Rawalpindi road accident

One killed, seven injured in Rawalpindi road accident

Pakistan

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – An eight-year-old boy was killed and seven other persons sustained injuries in a road accident in Rawalpindi on Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in the jurisdiction of Chontra Police Station where a rashly derive car hit two motorcycles, killing an eight-year-old boy on the spot and injuring seven persons, including three children.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.
 

Related Topics
Rawalpindi
Accident
Pakistan



Related News