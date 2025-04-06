Security forces kill eight terrorists trying to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan border

Updated On: Sun, 06 Apr 2025 18:48:21 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The security forces thwarted movement of a group of terrorists who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Hassan Khel of North Waziristan District.

The ISPR said troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. After an intense exchange of fire, eight Khwarij were killed, while four got injured.

Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.

Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its borders and wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Interior Minister praises security forces

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi highly praised the security forces for successfully foiling the infiltration attempt from the Pak-Afghan border.

He stated that, as always, the security forces acted in time and foiled the terrorists' infiltration into North Waziristan, eliminating 8 militants.

He saluted the forces for thwarting the evil intentions of the terrorists and appreciated their professional skills and bravery.

In his statement, he added that the nation views this operation with pride and acknowledges the courage and professionalism of the security forces.

