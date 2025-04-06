Punjab announces talent hunt programme for youth

Youth Internship Programme is also set to be launched for which CM has sought a detailed proposal

LAHORE (Dunya News) – For the first time in the history of Punjab, the provincial government has decided to launch a talent hunt programme and directed the Sports Department to take steps towards financial autonomy.

In addition, Youth Internship Programme is also set to be launched for which the CM has sought a detailed proposal.

The CM emphasises the importance of offering equal opportunities for both male and female athletes and instructed no delays in salary payments to Sports Department.

