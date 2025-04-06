Hajj flights to begin from May 28: minister

Says 90,000 pilgrims will go for the sacred journey officially

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yusuf has said Hajj flights will begin from May 28, adding 90,000 pilgrims will go for the sacred journey officially.

Speaking at a press conference here on Sunday, the religious minister said Hajj related arrangements neared completion.

On Hajj preparation 2025, Federal Minister Sardar Yusuf said, “Our first training session has been completed. The second phase of training session will start from April 8.

“Pilgrims should go there with preparations. Further work is being done on training.”

He said he met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and taking measures on the instructions of the PM, adding steps were being taken for vaccination of the pilgrims.

“Long-term Hajj has gone up to Rs10 lakh 50 thousand, while the short-term Hajj will be in Rs11 lakh 50 thousand. The money that is saved would be returned to the pilgrims as it is their right.

“Two months are left, and we are taking good arrangements for the pilgrims. The Saudi government is also making better arrangements,” the minister said.

