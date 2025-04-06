PM Shehbaz, Nawaz Sharif likely to visit London on April 11

PM Shehbaz, Nawaz Sharif likely to visit London on April 11

Nawaz Sharif will remain there for around two weeks

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif are expected to visit London in the coming days.

According to sources, the PML-N leadership is scheduled to arrive in London on April 11.

PM Shehbaz will travel to London after concluding his official visit to Belarus. He is expected to stay in the UK for three days, while Nawaz Sharif will remain for around two weeks.

Sources also reveal that Nawaz Sharif is set to formally resume his political activities from London, with several important meetings with political figures planned during his stay.