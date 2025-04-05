Govt, allies focusing on solving people's problems, says Khawaja Asif

Updated On: Sat, 05 Apr 2025 23:54:52 PKT

SIALKOT (Web Desk) - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and allies are focusing on solving people’s problems despite numerous challenges.

Talking to media in Sialkot, Khawaja Asif said that the relief from the IMF was impossible but Shehbaz Sharif did not give up.

He added that Nawaz Sharif’s guidance and support from the army chief played an important role in providing relief to the masses.

Earlier in the day, Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman telephoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and thanked him for the recently announced reduction in electricity prices.

The prime minister welcomed the gesture and vowed to continue the policy of providing relief to common man as government's top most priority.

He said Pakistan's journey of development would continue.