Nawaz congratulates people on reduction in electricity prices

PML-N supremo said that the cut in electricity rates will help reduce inflation

Updated On: Sat, 05 Apr 2025 21:53:26 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan Muslim League-N President Nawaz Sharif has congratulated the people on the recent reduction in electricity prices.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Nawaz Sharif said that the cut in electricity rates will help further reduce inflation.

He said the life of a common man is improving as the country's economy is on the right path.

The three-time prime minister emphasized that the government is making every effort to support the poor and middle class, aiming to bring more comfort to their lives.

Nawaz Sharif expressed hope that through consistent efforts, the government will eventually overcome inflation.

Earlier in the day, Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman telephoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and thanked him for the recently announced reduction in electricity prices.

The prime minister welcomed the gesture and vowed to continue the policy of providing relief to common man as government's top most priority.

He said Pakistan's journey of development would continue.