Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch meets Pakistani media based in Paris

Pakistan Pakistan Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch meets Pakistani media based in Paris

Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch interacted with Pakistani media in Paris

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 05 Apr 2025 21:22:52 PKT

PARIS (Web Desk) - Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch interacted with the representatives of Pakistani media based in Paris at the Embassy of Pakistan.

A wide range of discussions followed encompassing Pakistan-France relations and issues relating to the Pakistani community in France.

The ambassador appreciated their role in promoting Pakistan’s perspective and culture in French society and expressed the full commitment of the Embassy of Pakistan to facilitating the Pakistani community in France.

