President Zardari on path of recovery, says Dr Asim

Dr Asim confirmed that the President had tested positive for COVID

KARACHI (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari’s personal physician, Dr Asim Hussain, dismissed rumours circulating on social media and Indian television channels, terming them “baseless and fabricated”.

Speaking to the media, Dr Asim confirmed that the President had tested positive for COVID. “His condition is gradually improving,” he said.

Dr Asim also clarified that restrictions on meetings with President Zardari remain in place. “Although the current strain of the virus is less severe, precautions are being taken and the President’s family is being kept fully informed,” he added.

Commenting on the absence of any recent footage of Zardari, he stated that it is the Pakistan Peoples Party’s prerogative to release visuals or updates as they see fit.

President Zardari is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi. A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif contacted the President via phone to inquire about his health and conveyed his best wishes for a speedy recovery.