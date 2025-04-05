PIA announces pre-Hajj operation for 2025

PIA will operate 280 special flights to transport over 56,000 Pakistanis to Saudi Arabia

Sat, 05 Apr 2025 12:27:09 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has officially announced its pre-Hajj operation for 2025, scheduled to run from April 29 to June 1.

During this period, the national airline will operate 280 special flights to transport over 56,000 Pakistani pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

According to sources, 20,000 pilgrims will travel under the government Hajj scheme, while 36,000 will go through private arrangements.

PIA will utilise Boeing 777 and Airbus A320 aircraft to ensure a more comfortable and organised travel experience for the pilgrims.

The post-Hajj operation is set to begin on June 12 and will continue until July 10. PIA has put a comprehensive flight plan in place to bring pilgrims back home safely and efficiently.

Officials assured that special arrangements have been made to ensure timely and secure flights, with all possible facilities provided to avoid any inconvenience for the pilgrims.