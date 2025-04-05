Allama Iqbal Express derails near Kotri, no casualties reported

The train’s last carriage derailed due to a broken coupling

JAMSHORO (Dunya News) - The Allama Iqbal Express, en route from Lahore to Karachi, met with an accident near Kotri Railway Station in Sindh.

According to initial reports, the train’s last carriage derailed due to a broken coupling. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Police and railway officials stated that the derailment disrupted the track, and several trains were temporarily halted at Hyderabad Station.

The railway administration confirmed that repair work is underway, and train operations will resume once it is completed.