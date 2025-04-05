Barrister Gohar bars party leaders from issuing statements

He expressed concern over statements issued by party leaders against each other.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Friday barred party leaders from issuing statements against each other.

According to sources, Barrister Gohar held a meeting with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur. He expressed concern over statements issued by party leaders against each other.

Barrister Gohar said that the PTI was a democratic party, and there could be differences of opinion among its members.

Sources said that Barrister Gohar also had a telephone conversation with Taimur Khan Jhagra. He instructed the party leaders no to bring their internal differences to the media.

