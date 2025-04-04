Ambassador Rizwan says US to lend ear to Pakistan's tariff concerns

Ambassador Rizwan says US to lend ear to Pakistan's tariff concerns

President Trump imposed 29 per cent reciprocal tariff on Pakistan

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - Ambassador to US Rizwan Saeed Sheikh said on Friday Pakistan would negotiate with the US about import tariff announced by President Donald Trump.

Speaking to a private TV channel, he said he was scheduled to meet a high-ranking US official to discuss the ramifications of the tariff imposed by the US on Pakistan.

The US, he said, would lend a sympathetic ear to Pakistan and understand its position.

As for possible visa restrictions on travellers from Pakistan, the ambassador said diplomatic efforts were under way to have a favourable outcome.

He said the US authorities had been conveyed that Pakistan would ensure compliance of international laws and diplomatic protocols.

President Donald Trump imposed 29 per cent reciprocal tariff on Pakistan, besides tariff on over 180 countries and territories, saying that Islamabad charges 58 per cent tariff on goods imported from the United States.

Trump unveiled plans for sweeping new import taxes on almost all goods entering the US in a watershed moment for global trade. As per new US trade policy, the United States will impose 26 per cent tariff on India, 34 per cent on China, 20 per cent on European Union, 10 per cent tariff on Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Afghanistan.

In charts posted on social media, the White House shows the effective tariff rates they claim other countries impose on American goods, including by “currency manipulation and trade barriers.”