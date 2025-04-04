Karachi police officer arrested over social media post about President Zardari

Pakistan Pakistan Karachi police officer arrested over social media post about President Zardari

Karachi police officer detained over social media post about President Zardari

Follow on Published On: Fri, 04 Apr 2025 16:43:54 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A case has been registered against police officer after he posted inappropriate comments about President Asif Ali Zardari.

The case was registered under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (PECA) and it was filed by the duty officer of the Sukkun police station Yaqoob.

Also Read: Court jails, fines man under PECA



Officials said the police had also arrested Station Investigation Officer (SIO) Abrar Shah. According to the text of the FIR, SIO Abrar Shah posted improper remarks about President Zardari on a social media post on April 2 who has been invalid for some days.